FORT EDWARD:Surrounded by the love of her family, Bethany Ann Bougor, 82, passed away Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Mary’s Haven following a long illness.Born June 26, 1937 in Ticonderoga, NY, she was the daughter of John F. and Kandace (Denno) Moore.She was raised and educated in Ticonderoga.Bethany retired from NYS DDSO at Wilton Developmental Facility.Her past times included watching old movies, playing yahtzee, talking on the CB (known as Honeycomb), and spending time with family and friends.She will be remembered as laughing often and being very generous.Besides her parents and husband Leonard, she is pre-deceased by two daughters Kandace Morris and Charmaine Keosaian; two grandsons: Shawn Ingoldsby, Sr and Peter Morris, Jr; and a great-granddaughter Brooke Ingoldsby and a brother and a sister.She leaves three daughters: Alma Weber, Melanie (Prince) Mount and Marjorie (Rebaz) Mohammed; two sons: Randy Moore and Rodger Moore; grandchildren: Beth Ann, Timmy, Rachel, Tania, Krista,Jessica, John, Jr., Brittney, Jeannine, Brandon, Marissa, Colby, Cody, Casey, and Nick as well as 19 great-grandchildren, several nieces, nephews, and cousins.Calling hours will be held from 2:00pm to 4:00pm with a Celebration of Life Service to follow at 4:00pm, Friday, December 20 at Compassionate Funeral Care, Inc., 402 Maple Avenue, Saratoga Springs.In lieu of flowers, Memorial donations may be made to either Saratoga Community Hospice or Catholic Charities. The family wishes to thank Nancy, Robin, Karen, Kelly, Brian, and Jamie as well as the volunteers of Mary’s Haven and Saratoga Community Hospice.Online guestbook visit www.compassionatefuneralcare.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/bethany-ann-bougor
Published in The Saratogian on Dec. 17, 2019