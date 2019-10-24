Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tunison Funeral Home
105 Lake Avenue
Saratoga Springs, NY 12866
(518) 584-0440
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Hall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty C. (Jones) Hall


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty C. (Jones) Hall Obituary
Betty C. (Jones) Hall, age 87, of Greenfield Center, NY passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her family, on October 23, 2019.Betty was born on May 8, 1932 in Porter Corners, NY. She was the daughter of John W. Jones and Gladys M. Burton Jones.Betty married the love of her life and high school sweetheart, Sonny Hall, in 1952. They recently celebrated their 67th wedding anniversary.The couple settled in Greenfield Center, NY, where they raised their two children, Harold C. Hall Jr. (Nancy) and Cathy Hall Peyser.Betty was very dedicated to her community. When she and Sonny married, she helped out at Brookside Dairy, her husband's family dairy farm.She was a member of Eastern Star, a long-time Greenfield Fire Co. #1 Ladies Auxiliary, and a member of the Greenfield Grange. She was also on the Saratoga Springs High School Class of 1950 reunion committee.Betty was employed by the Saratoga Springs City School District for nearly 25 years before retiring as Head Cook. She always had a friendly smile for the children and staff.Betty was a devoted and loving mother. She was very proud of her family, including her four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Betty loved holidays and family gatherings; any chance to spend time with her family was important to her. She would spend hours cooking and preparing for her company.Betty was known for her vibrant personality, always looking at the bright side of life. She will be missed by all that knew and loved her.Betty was the beloved wife of Sonny Hall, devoted mother of Harold Hall Jr. & his wife Nancy, and Cathy Hall Peyser, all of Greenfield Center; loving "Nanny" of Jamie Usas (Charles), Tara Hall Clark (Greg), Sydney Homicz (Brian), and Zachary Peyser, and four great-grandchildren. She is survived by her sister Ilene Suftin (William), and predeceased by Ivan Jones, Alberta Kahl, and John Jones. She is also survived by several dear nieces and nephews.Family and friends will gather for a graveside celebration of her life at 11:00 a.m. at Greenfield Cemetery in Greenfield Center, NY.In lieu of flowers, please donate to Betty’s favorite organization, ”Touched by an Angel”in her full name, Betty Hall.https://donate.givetocommunityhospice.org/ http://www.lastingmemories.com/betty-c-jones-hall
Published in The Saratogian on Oct. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now