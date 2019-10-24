|
Betty C. (Jones) Hall, age 87, of Greenfield Center, NY passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her family, on October 23, 2019.Betty was born on May 8, 1932 in Porter Corners, NY. She was the daughter of John W. Jones and Gladys M. Burton Jones.Betty married the love of her life and high school sweetheart, Sonny Hall, in 1952. They recently celebrated their 67th wedding anniversary.The couple settled in Greenfield Center, NY, where they raised their two children, Harold C. Hall Jr. (Nancy) and Cathy Hall Peyser.Betty was very dedicated to her community. When she and Sonny married, she helped out at Brookside Dairy, her husband's family dairy farm.She was a member of Eastern Star, a long-time Greenfield Fire Co. #1 Ladies Auxiliary, and a member of the Greenfield Grange. She was also on the Saratoga Springs High School Class of 1950 reunion committee.Betty was employed by the Saratoga Springs City School District for nearly 25 years before retiring as Head Cook. She always had a friendly smile for the children and staff.Betty was a devoted and loving mother. She was very proud of her family, including her four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Betty loved holidays and family gatherings; any chance to spend time with her family was important to her. She would spend hours cooking and preparing for her company.Betty was known for her vibrant personality, always looking at the bright side of life. She will be missed by all that knew and loved her.Betty was the beloved wife of Sonny Hall, devoted mother of Harold Hall Jr. & his wife Nancy, and Cathy Hall Peyser, all of Greenfield Center; loving "Nanny" of Jamie Usas (Charles), Tara Hall Clark (Greg), Sydney Homicz (Brian), and Zachary Peyser, and four great-grandchildren. She is survived by her sister Ilene Suftin (William), and predeceased by Ivan Jones, Alberta Kahl, and John Jones. She is also survived by several dear nieces and nephews.Family and friends will gather for a graveside celebration of her life at 11:00 a.m. at Greenfield Cemetery in Greenfield Center, NY.In lieu of flowers, please donate to Betty’s favorite organization, ”Touched by an Angel”in her full name, Betty Hall.https://donate.givetocommunityhospice.org/ http://www.lastingmemories.com/betty-c-jones-hall
Published in The Saratogian on Oct. 25, 2019