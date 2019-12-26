|
|
Saratoga Springs, NY - Betty C. Nye, age 87, a resident of Woodlawn Commons senior community, died peacefully on Christmas morning, following a brief illness. Born in Huntingdon, PA, Betty was the firstborn daughter of the late William E. and Myrtle (Parks) Cremer. Betty graduated from Huntingdon Area High School, and spent several years as a young adult living and working in Philadelphia, before returning to Huntingdon to marry the love of her life, Harry H. Nye. Betty and Harry built their life and raised their family, first in Huntingdon PA, and later in Bridgewater, NJ, until his sudden passing in 1982.Returning to college in midlife, Betty earned a B.A. in English, with honors, at Rutgers University in 1979. After losing Harry, she used her education in several professional settings, including service with an optometrist’s office, where she learned new skills until her retirement in the 1990s.Betty was an active church member and volunteer. In the Bridgewater United Methodist Church, she helped with hospitality ministries among homeless and hungry neighbors, and participated in a prayer group, women’s circle, and Communion stewards. She volunteered with the , driving neighbors to medical appointments. She enjoyed traveling with Harry, both for his business and for their own enjoyment, and traveled with friends later in life. In her early retirement, she committed time each week to caring for her first grandchild.She was the devoted wife of the late Harry H. Nye; loving mother of David (Deanna) Nye and Holly (Ken Williams) Nye; proud grandmother of Chloe Williams, Jonah Williams, Trevor Nye, Bailee Nye and Tyler Nye; belovedsister of Dorothy J. (Glenn) Hoover. Betty also treasured her beloved nieces and nephews, and her extended family of aunts, uncles and cousins. She valued her special friends and dinner companions at Prestwick Chase and Woodlawn. Her family would like to thank the staff of Woodlawn Commons, and of Prestwick Chase, for their special care.All are welcome to attend a funeral service on Sunday, December 29, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Saratoga Springs United Methodist Church, 175 Fifth Avenue. A reception will follow the service in the church fellowship hall. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Saratoga Springs United Methodist Church, 175 Fifth Avenue, Saratoga Springs NY 12866. Condolences and messages of hope may be made on Betty’s Book of Memories at www.TownleyWheelerFH.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/betty-c-nye
Published in The Saratogian on Dec. 27, 2019