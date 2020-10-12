Schenectady-Betty Fowler, age 71, passed away at her home in Schenectady on Wednesday, October 7, 2020. She was born on February 9, 1949 in Saratoga Springs, NY, the daughter of the late Bill Snow and Marie Shuman Snow. Betty was a receptionist at Reservation America for many years. She enjoyed knitting and painting in her spare time. Her grandchildren knew her as a kind soul, always willing to cheer kids up with hugs. Betty was immensely proud of her family and leaves behind nothing but beautiful memories. Betty is survived by her sons, Kevin Fowler, Keith Fowler; daughter, Rebecca Fowler; brother, Joey Fowler; sister, Lynda VanPatten; several grandchildren and many friends who will miss her dearly A funeral service will be held at 7:30 pm on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at Compassionate Funeral Care, 402 Maple Ave. (Rte 9 or Marion Ave.), Saratoga Springs, NY. Family and friends may call from 6:00 pm to 7:15 pm prior to the service at the funeral home. Due to the ongoing public health concerns of COVID-19 social distancing as well as mandatory wearing of a face mask is required. We thank you for your patience as we work to safeguard the wellness of our staff and every guest. For online condolences, please visit www.compassionatefuneralcare.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/betty-fowler