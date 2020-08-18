Betty Mae Scoville, age 64, passed away on Sunday, August 16, 2020, at 11:05pm after her battle with lung cancer. She was born May 29, 1956, in Corinth, NY, to Charles Scoville and Eva Evelyn (Cowles). She attended Saratoga Springs High School. She worked as a Peace Officer at Saratoga Racetrack for 20 years and was proud to be part of the racetrack family where she made many good friends. She is survived by her children; Michael Scoville, Juan Munguia, Juanita Munguia, Soraira Russo (Munguia), grandchildren; Tyrone Munguia, Cassy Anderson, Malcomn Mohabir, Amelia Scoville, Linquin Wicks, Chandler Munguia, great-grandchild, Kylee Munguia, siblings; Christine Montville, Barbara Eggleston, Donna Esguerra, Elwood Knowlton, Ricky Knowlton, Leslie (Buster) Scoville, and many aunts, nieces, nephews, and cousins. Family, friends, and others whose lives Betty touched are invited to attend her Celebration of Life at Waterfront Park on Saratoga Lake, 630 Crescent Ave., Saratoga Springs from 11am-1pm on Thursday, August 20th to reminisce and celebrate Betty’s life. Arrangements are entrusted to the Tunison Funeral Home 105 Lake Ave. Saratoga Springs, NY. Online condolences may be made at www.tunisonfuneralhome.com
. http://www.lastingmemories.com/betty-scoville