GLENS FALLS:The beautiful Beverly A. Lant, 66, passed away on Friday, January 31, 2020 at Glens Falls Hospital with her family by her side, holding her hands.Born on March 13, 1953 at the Mitchel Air Force Base located on the Hempstead Plains of Long Island, she was the daughter of Norbert Michaud and the late Genevieve Maddox Michaud.Beverly made people smile and laugh for 20 years at Sarge’s Triangle Diner before joining the family business, Lant’s Auto Sales, where she happily greeted and helped every customer. She was especially proud to be there surrounded by her family every day.Beverly had a creative mind and found peace in her writing and crafts. She enjoyed caring for her children and pets, attending her children’s sporting events when they were young and shopping. Some of her favorite family memories were those at the dinner table, listening to her family talk about their day. She was always known for her happy brilliant smile, easy going demeanor and great laugh. Beverly was a kind and loving soul. She loved her children and family immensely and always wanted them to be happy in life. She was a very proud mom.Beverly is survived by her daughter, Jo-Ann Lant; son, Jason Lant (Brandy); father, Norbert Michaud, brothers; Gregory Michaud (Eileen), Robert Michaud (Edith), Raymond Michaud (Betsy), sister Catherine Michaud (Michael Jones), sister-in-law Mary Jo Michaud, grandchildren Jack and Garrett Lant, several nieces and nephews, close friend Erin Murphy and ex-husband John Lant.She is predeceased in death by her beloved son John J. Lant, mother Genevieve Michaud and brother Gary Michaud.Family and friends may call on Saturday, February 8, 2020 between 11:00am - 1:30pm, followed immediately by funeral services at Compassionate Funeral Care, 402 Maple Ave. (Rte. 9 and/or Marion Ave.), Saratoga Springs, NY.Interment will follow at the family plot at St. Peter’s Cemetery on West Ave, Saratoga Springs.Family and friends are invited to gather at The Saratoga-Wilton Elks Lodge, 1 Elk Lane, Saratoga Springs at 3pm, immediately following the burial.For online condolences, please visit www.compassionatefuneralcare.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/beverly-a-lant
Published in The Saratogian on Feb. 6, 2020