SARATOGA SPRINGS: It is with great sadness that the family announces the passing of Beverly Jason on Friday, April 3, 2020 at the age of 89 at Slate Valley Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing to reunite with her loving husband Joseph , who passed away two day prior on April 1, 2020.Beverly was born on December 13, 1930 in Amsterdam, NY, the daughter of the late John Gayder and Catherine Litwa Gayder.Beverly and her husband Joseph resided in their home in Saratoga Springs. Her passion for decorating wedding and event cakes early in her marriage brought her great joy. She also enjoyed cooking and gardening, something she shared with her husband. She later went to work for New York State where she retired.She is survived by her daughter, Kathleen Leary. She also leaves behind two grandsons, Christopher Leary of Florida who successfully opened the brewery of his dreams and Mason of Colorado who has a successful career in Translation Project Management. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.A private graveside service for both Beverly and Joseph will be held upon her burial.A celebration of life with family will be postponed to a later date due to the ongoing public health concerns.Arrangements are under the direction of Compassionate Funeral Care, Inc, 402 Maple Ave., Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.For online condolences, please visit www.compassionatefuneralcare.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/beverly-jason
Published in The Saratogian on Apr. 7, 2020