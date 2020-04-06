Home

POWERED BY

Services
Compassionate Funeral Care Inc
402 Maple Ave
Saratoga Springs, NY 12866
(518) 584-4844
Resources
More Obituaries for Beverly Jason
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beverly Jason


1930 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Beverly Jason Obituary
SARATOGA SPRINGS: It is with great sadness that the family announces the passing of Beverly Jason on Friday, April 3, 2020 at the age of 89 at Slate Valley Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing to reunite with her loving husband Joseph , who passed away two day prior on April 1, 2020.Beverly was born on December 13, 1930 in Amsterdam, NY, the daughter of the late John Gayder and Catherine Litwa Gayder.Beverly and her husband Joseph resided in their home in Saratoga Springs. Her passion for decorating wedding and event cakes early in her marriage brought her great joy. She also enjoyed cooking and gardening, something she shared with her husband. She later went to work for New York State where she retired.She is survived by her daughter, Kathleen Leary. She also leaves behind two grandsons, Christopher Leary of Florida who successfully opened the brewery of his dreams and Mason of Colorado who has a successful career in Translation Project Management. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.A private graveside service for both Beverly and Joseph will be held upon her burial.A celebration of life with family will be postponed to a later date due to the ongoing public health concerns.Arrangements are under the direction of Compassionate Funeral Care, Inc, 402 Maple Ave., Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.For online condolences, please visit www.compassionatefuneralcare.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/beverly-jason
Published in The Saratogian on Apr. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Beverly's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -