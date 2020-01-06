|
|
SARATOGA SPRINGS: Beverly M. Alfandari, age 77, passed away on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Wesley Health Care Center with her family by her side. Born on March 14, 1942 in Upper Darby, PA, she was the daughter of the late Louis Alfandari and Theresa Weir Alfandari. Beverly was a beautiful soul. A devoted homemaker who loved her crossword puzzles and art. She loved being with family and will be missed dearly.A funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at Compassionate Funeral Care, 402 Maple Ave., (Rte 9 and/or Marion Ave.), Saratoga Springs, NY. Family and friends may call from 1:00 pm to 1:45 pm prior to the service at the funeral home. For online condolences please visit our website at www.compassionatefuneralcare.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/beverly-m-alfandari
Published in The Saratogian on Jan. 7, 2020