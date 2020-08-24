SARATOGA SPRINGS - Beverly Rabideau, age 73, passed away on Friday, August 21, 2020 at Wesley Health Care Center. She was born on January 26, 1947 in Ballston Spa, NY, the daughter of the late John Harris and Ethel Bills Harris. everly was a loving, caring mother and grandmother with a big smile, big heart, and lots of giggles, always taking care of everyone. Bev was a homemaker who enjoyed baking, gardening, arts, crafts and took great pride in her yard, and truly loved mowing her lawn. No matter how busy life gets she would still smile and laugh. No matter the income she would still feed everyone. But most of all she loved spending time with her grandchildren. She always said being a grandmother was the best chapter of her life. She is survived by her sons, Michael Richardson, Jr. (Michelle), Robert Richardson (Tanya); brother, Keith Harris; sisters, Linda Corlew, Betty Scott, Bonnie Murtlow, Kelly Harris; grandchildren, Corey Saxton, Shayne Richardson, Kristina Barbuti, Kenny Richardson, Taylor Richardson; many nieces, nephews and friends who will miss her dearly. She is preceded in death by her husbands, Michael Richardson, Sr. and Bill Rabideau. A funeral service will be held at 2 pm on Friday, August 28, 2020 at Compassionate Funeral Care, 402 Maple Ave., (Rte 9 and/or Marion Ave.), Saratoga Springs, NY. Family and friends may call from 12 noon to 2 pm prior to the service. Interment will be held at 3:30 pm following the service at Middle Grove Cemetery, 400, Middle Grove Rd, Greenfield Center, NY 12833. Due to the ongoing public health concerns of COVID-19, we remain subject to social distancing directives that are set in place as well as mandatory wearing of a mask. We thank you for your patience as we work to safeguard the wellness of every guest. For online condolences, please visit www.compassionatefuneralcare.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/beverly-rabideau