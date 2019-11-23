|
Gansevoort, NY- Beverly (Patnode) Russotto, 91, passed away peacefully at the Washington Center on Friday November 22, 2019 surrounded by her family.Born on April 18, 1928 in Churubusco, NY, she was the daughter of the late, Fredrick and Mildred (Vaincourt) Patnode.In addition to her parents, Beverly was predeceased by her husband of 48 years, Girolamo “Gerry” Russotto; her daughter, Faye Russotto Ducheneau; as well as three sisters and one brother. Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Gail King and her husband, Joe; her grandsons, Joe Jr. and Kevin King and his wife, Melissa; her great granddaughters, Grace and Ella; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins. The family would like to extend a thank you to the staffs at Glens Falls Hospital and Washington Center for their care and kindness to our mother.Family and friends are invited to call from 4-7 PM on Tuesday November 26, 2019 at the William J. Burke & Sons/ Bussing & Cunniff Funeral Home, 628 North Broadway Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.A mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 AM on Wednesday November 27, 2019 at the Church of St. Peter, South Broadway, Saratoga Springs. Burial will follow in St. Peter’s Cemetery, West Ave.Donations in Beverley's name may be made to The Church of St. Peter, 241 Broadway, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866 or to Catholic Family Services, 142 Regent St, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866Online remembrances may be made at www.burkefuneralhome.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/beverly-russotto
Published in The Saratogian on Nov. 25, 2019