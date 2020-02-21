Home

Bonnie E. Felthousen

Bonnie E. Felthousen Obituary
Bonnie E. Felthousen, 63, of Johnstown passed away on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at the Mountain Valley Hospice House, Gloversville with her loving husband Ken by her side.She was born in Niskayuna on September 21, 1956, a daughter of the late Edwin and Harriet White Coville.Bonnie was a 1973 graduate of Saratoga High School. After High School, Bonnie started her Floral Designing career. She was employed at the Posie Peddler Flower Shop in Saratoga. Bonnie then went to work at Danker Florist in Albany where she met her Loving Husband of 22 years, Kenneth E. Felthousen, Jr.Bonnie loved to go on Cruises and to visit different countries. She also loved to try her luck at the various Casinos around the area with either her Husband or with any of her many friends. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time at their Florida home in Vero Beach. While there, she liked to go to the Farmers Markets and Craft Fairs. She also enjoyed fishing, whether it was at the Indian River of just fishing off the beaches. She also liked to go and watch the manatees at Round Island along with enjoying all the other wildlife that were there.Most of all while being at the house, she enjoyed visiting and going places with the next door neighbors, Dick and Susan. They were always there to help out in any way they could. They were truly great friends and she will truly miss them.She is survived by her husband Kenneth E. Felthousen, Jr. whom she married on June 28, 1998, one sister Heather Mingeard of North Carolina; three brothers-in-law Jeff Felthousen, Scott Felthousen and Eric Felthousen, one daughter-in-law Kathy Felthousen Pierce and many nieces, nephews and cousins.In addition to her parents, Bonnie was predeceased by her father-in-law Kenneth E. Felthousen, Sr. and her mother-in-law Marilyn Felthousen.Funeral services will be conducted at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at A.G. Cole Funeral Home, 215 E. Main St., Johnstown with Rev. Dr. R.W. Williams officiating.Visitation for family and friends will be held at the funeral home on Saturday, February 29 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. prior to the service.Interment will be in Johnstown Cemetery in the Spring.Contributions in Bonnie’s memory may be made to the Women’s Cancer Care Associates, 319 S. Manning Blvd., Suite 301, Albany, New York 12206.Bonnie’s family would like to give special thanks to Dr. Heidi Godoy and the Staff at WCCA in Albany.Condolences to the family may be made online by visiting our website at www.agcolefuneralhome.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/bonnie-e-felthousen
Published in The Saratogian on Feb. 26, 2020
