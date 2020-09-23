Brent Wilkes

GLOUCESTER, MASS.– Brent Ames Wilkes, 67, beloved husband of 22 years of Linda (Dadourian) Wilkes, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, at the Kaplan Family Hospice House
. Born in Melrose, he is the son of the late Gordon and Frances (Ames) Wilkes.Brent grew up in Lynnfield and was a graduate of Lynnfield High School. He graduated from UMASS Amherst and then received his graduate degree from the University of Connecticut. Brent was the owner of Northeast Association Management Company, Inc. Brent lived for many years in Middleton, then spent 12 years in Saratoga Springs, N.Y., and then settling with his wife Linda in Gloucester. He enjoyed being on his boat, playing volleyball and pickleball, and enjoying good music. Brent also liked to keep up to date on politics, reading the daily newspaper and watching public television. In addition to his wife, Linda; he is survived by daughter, Erin Wilkes and her husband Gabriel Casellanos and Erin’s mother Betsy Timmerman; two stepdaughters, Laura Engel and her husband Greg and Anne MacMillan and her husband Dave; one sister, Gail Moyers and her husband Michael; five step grandchildren: Jacob, Justin, Megan and Joshua Engel, and Madeline MacMillan; four nieces and nephews: Brent Moyers, Amy Moyers, Daren Wilkes, and Stephanie Wilkes; along with many great-nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his brother, Jeffrey Wilkes, and step-sister, Ruth Adrienne Handschu. Services for Brent will be held at the Unitarian Universalist Church in Reading, at a date to be announced. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Brent’s Memory to the Unitarian Universalist Church of Reading, 239 Woburn St., Reading, Mass., 01867, Boston Public Television at wgbh.org
