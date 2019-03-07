|
|
Brian Matthew Perry, formerly of Ballston Spa, NY, died February 2019 in Roswell, GA. He was born May 18, 1975 to James and Kathleen Lehan Perry in Niskayuna, NY. Some of Brian’s happiest moments were spent sitting at water’s edge waiting for that next big fish, watching the Mets play baseball and spending time with the next generation of children in the family. Brian is predeceased by his parents, James Perry (May 2018) and Kathleen Anne Perry (December 2005). Surviving are his son, Jonathan Perry of Shallotte, NC; a sister Colleen (and Dan) Selleck of Chapel Hill, NC; a brother Kevin Perry of Myrtle Beach, SC; and 5 nieces and nephews, all of Chapel Hill, NC. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Thomas More Church in Chapel Hill, NC on Monday, March 11 at 10am. Memorial Contributions may be made to Willow Oak Montessori Foundation, 50101 Governors Dr #170, Chapel Hill, NC 27517 or Raleigh Rescue Mission, 314 E. Hargett St., Raleigh, NC 27601. http://www.lastingmemories.com/brian-matthew-perry
Published in The Saratogian on Mar. 8, 2019