More Obituaries for Bruce McElroy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bruce A. (Drew) McElroy

Bruce A. (Drew) McElroy Obituary
Ballston Spa - Bruce A. (Drew) McElroy 58, passed away on Tuesday, April 7, 2020. He was born in Schenectady, N.Y. on April 27, 1961 to Lt Col. Bruce E. and Mary Lou McElroy. He served in the US Army. Prior to his retirement, Drew was a Plumber and Steamfitter working for UA Local 7 in Albany, N.Y. and Local 105 in Schenectady, N.Y. for over 30 years. He enjoyed everything outdoors – fishing, camping, hunting and boating. He was always making people laugh with his jokes. Drew will be deeply missed by his wife Lora Rena McElroy, children Sabrina Perri (Frank) of New City, and Timothy McElroy (Jennifer) of Scotia; 4 Grandchildren Jack, Peter, Frank and Lucas; as well as his 3 sisters Deborah E. Gocha (Nicolas Verderese), Rebecca L. Brower (Evan) and Rachel E. Houghton (Calvin) and many nieces and nephews.Services will be private.Online remembrances may be made at www.armerfuneralhome.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/bruce-a-drew-mcelroy
Published in The Saratogian on Apr. 11, 2020
