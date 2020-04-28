|
SARATOGA SPRINGS - Bruce Alfred Perkins, age 61, passed away at home on Sunday, April 19, 2020. Bruce was born on April 15, 1959 in New Hartford, NY, the son of the late Harold B. Perkins and Marjorie J. Stiles Perkins. He grew up in Jonesville, a small hamlet within Clifton Park, NY, andgraduated from Shenendehowa High School, class of 1978.Bruce was a talented artist from watercolor paintings to designing floors and more. He was notorious for beautiful sketches on whatever surface with any medium wherever he went.He was a gifted flooring designer and installer with a unique eye, specializing in ceramic tile and slate.He had a gentle spirit and great sense of humor. He enjoyedgathering with friends, listening to music, attending Grateful Dead concerts and riding his Harley.Bruce is survived by his sisters, Claudia Coffey and Kathleen Fedorchak (Tom); several nieces, nephews, and cousins. But he held a special place in his heart for Danielle and Maddox MaKenzie.Special thanks to cousin Pamela Barnes; girlfriend Kathy Anthony, and his many special friends who will miss him dearly.Hewaspredeceased by his brother William Perkins who recently passed away on March 9, 2020.Arrangements are under the direction of Compassionate Funeral Care, Inc, 402 Maple Ave., Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.No services at this time. A private gathering will be held at a future date, TBD.For online condolences, please visit www.compassionatefuneralcare.comMusic was a huge part of Bruce’s life.In lieu of flowers memorial contributionsmay be sent to Cohoes Music Hall,58 Remsen Street, Cohoes NY 12047, checks payable to: Music Hall Arts Alliance Inc. Or follow the link below to donate onlinewww.thecohoesmusichall.org/support-the-hall. http://www.lastingmemories.com/bruce-alfred-perkins
Published in The Saratogian on Apr. 29, 2020