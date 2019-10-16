|
Malta, NY - Bruce Allen, age 64, died on Wednesday October 16, 2019, at Saratoga Hospital with his family by his side. Bruce was born on August 6, 1955 in Troy, NY to the late Harold and Jane Allen.Bruce was a graduate of Averill Park High School. After graduation, Bruce served in with the United States Army in the Vietnam War. Bruce met and married his wife, Alice on July 25, 1981. Bruce worked many jobs throughout his life, often working as a mechanic and was most recently a laundry attendant at Van Rensselaer Manor. Bruce enjoyed small motor repair, motorcycles and cars.Bruce is survived by his loving wife, Alice (Hogle) Allen; his dear children Missy Allen, Crystal Allen, Bruce Allen, and Jason Scheilding; his siblings, Donna Yates, Melody Allen, Herb Allen and Billy Allen, as well as his grandchildren, greatgrandchild, and many loving nieces and nephews. Bruce is predeceased by his brother, Tom Allen. Relatives and friends are invited and may call on Saturday, October 19, 2019 form 2:00-4:00pm at Townley & Wheeler Funeral Home, 21 Midline Road, Ballston Lake. A memorial service will conclude the afternoon at 4:00pm. To pay homage to Bruce, let’s keep it informal, Bruce was a jeans and t-shirt kind of guy.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to The American Diabetes Association, 2 Pine West Plaza, Albany, NY 12205The family has placed their trust in the loving care of the Townley & Wheeler Funeral Home, 21 Midline Road, Ballston Lake, and they encourage you to view and leave messages on Bruce’s Book of Memories at www.TownleyWheelerFH.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/bruce-allen
Published in The Saratogian on Oct. 17, 2019