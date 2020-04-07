|
Gansevoort:Bruce Vincent Steele, 93, of Gansevoort, passed into eternity on Sunday April 5, 2020 after a short illness. He lived a long life filled with love for family and friends, as well as his country, community, and fellow man.Bruce was born to Emogene & Lewis Steele, Sr. of Porters Corners, NY on February 16, 1927. He enlisted in the Navy directly out of high school during WWII. He was awarded the American Theatre Medal, the Asiatic Pacific Medal, along with the Philippine Liberation Ribbon and the World War II Victory Medal. When he left the service, he attended a local square dance that brought him into contact with a beautiful young woman who became his wife, Betty Ruth Arnold.Bruce began serving the Skidmore College community as a Security Guard. Then for 30 dedicated years he drove for Adirondack Trailways.In his many years of retirement, he spent them doing carpentry, hunting, fishing, traveling the U.S. with his wife and enjoying his time with his family.Bruce is survived by his daughter, Cynthia Mirra and her husband Joseph; Sisters, Katie Pfeiffer and Jean Erwin; Brothers, Virgil and Bill and many nieces and nephews.He was predeceased by his wife Betty; his brothers, Dick and Lewis; and his sister, Hazel.The family wishes to express their heartfelt thanks to Delora Moulton who provided, companionship and compassionate care for Bruce during his last few difficult years. Words cannot express how thankful we are for you.Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the service for Bruce will be held at a later time at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery with full Military Honors. Donations may be made to a charity of one’s choice in memory of Bruce. Arrangements are under the direction of Compassionate Funeral Care, 402 Maple Ave, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866For online condolences, please visit www.compassionatefuneralcare.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/bruce-vincent-steele
Published in The Saratogian on Apr. 8, 2020