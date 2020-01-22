|
Fort Edward - C. Jesse Freebern, 83, passed away unexpectedly on January 19, 2020 with his loving wife by his side.Born in Ticonderoga, NY on November 9, 1936, he was the son of Vern and Edith (Fish) Freebern. Jesse graduated from Johnsburg Central School, Albany Business School and Meat Cutting School in Toledo, OH.He worked in the purchasing department at Barton Mines in North Creek and at Albany Engineered Systems in Glens Falls, where he retired after 36 years of service. He also worked as a bookkeeper for several small businesses for many years. Jesse was an avid and skilled bowler as a member of the AES Bowling League for countless years. He loved game nights with family and friends, traveling to new places and always looked forward to family gatherings and celebrations.Jesse enlisted in the US Naval Reserves in 1954 and retired after 20 years of service. On October 1, 1961 he married the love of his life, Jean Marie Ward at Saint Mary’s Church in Hudson Falls. They built a house and raised 5 children in the hamlet of Bald Mountain. He was an active member of the United Methodist Church of Greenwich for 36 years, and also the United Methodist Church of South Glens Falls for 15 years.Jesse was a kind and generous man who treated everyone he met as a friend. He lived life with a positive attitude that never faltered and was an inspiration to those around him. Jesse was always quick to laugh, and his smile was warm and infectious. His faith in God was strong, as was his love for his family and he never missed an opportunity to give a hug. He was very proud of his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren and loved being a part of their travels through life. Jesse will be truly missed but his memory lives on with us forever.In addition to his parents, Jesse was predeceased by a daughter, Kim Marie Freebern; paternal grandparents, Jessie Freebern and Alma Lincoln; and maternal grandparents, Bert Fish and Laura Gardner.Those left to cherish his memory are his beloved wife, Jean Marie Ward Freebern; children, Kelly (Joe) Kapas, Dan (Frannie) Freebern, Tracy (David) Shaw, Sherri (John) Blake and Amy (Keenan) Wittenberg; 11 grandchildren, Joseph, Janos, Elijah, Ryan, Lauren, Abigail, Caroline, Megan, Jesse, Josie and Jacob; 3 great grandchildren, Willow, Oliver and Odin; as well as his identical twin brother, Milford Gene Freebern and his wife Rita; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.Visitation will take place Friday, January 24, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the South Glens Falls United Methodist Church, 15 Maplewood Pkwy, South Glens Falls. A celebration of Jesse's Life will follow at 1 p.m. at the church with the Rev. Penny Brink and Rev. Jeff Stratton officiating. The church will host a reception immediately after the service. A graveside ceremony with military honors will be held in the spring.The family wishes to extend a sincere thank you to Moreau EMS Staff, Glens Falls Hospital Emergency Room Staff, and Jesse and Jean's neighbors, Catherine Marteney, Ed and Davin Sabal. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Jesse's loving memory to the , 440 New Karner Rd., Albany, NY 12205 or the United Methodist Church, 15 Maplewood Pkwy, South Glens Falls, NY 12803.Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/c-jesse-freebern
Published in The Saratogian on Jan. 23, 2020