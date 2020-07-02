Caeden Alexander Frost, 18, lost his battle with Mitochondrial Disease on Wednesday, July 1, 2020. We lost one hellacious warrior, a true ambassador of love. Caeden defied all expectations. He was never able to walk, run, play, or do the thousand countless things we all take for granted. Spending his entire life in a wheelchair confined to the mercy of others to look after and care for him, which Caeden completely took advantage of.Ca
eden’s strength and determination left a lasting impression on anyone who met him. Caeden most of all loved his Xbox and tablet and was a huge wrestling fan, who fought every day of his life with no surrender.Although his heart, which was that of a lion, spirit of a warrior, and a soul consisting of an unrelenting pure love for others, his body finally gave out after 18 years. Caeden is no longer bound to the constraints of his body.He was predeceased by his sister Brianna Paige Frost.Survivors include his mother Jennifer Frost of Schuylerville; father figure JR Paul of Clifton Park, siblings Joshua LaBombard and Laiken “Sicily” Frost; maternal grandparents John and Sharon LaBombard; grandparents Darlene and Fred Paul; aunt Michele (Paul Constantinou) Freeman; uncle John Freeman; cousins Becky (Travis Koza), LaBombard, Jessica LaBombard, and his favorite cousin Jonna Freeman; niece Kambrie Alice White and little cousins Remy Koza and Lillyanna McClain.Special thanks to the many people in his life, which are far too many to mention, who have made an incredible impact on Caeden and his family, especially; Wendy Hill, Amy Balog, Lori Beers, Steve Loomis, Sonya Perry, Rebecca Shores, Shane Alden and Kelly Slingerland and the rest of the WOH wrestlers, the teachers and staff at Schuylerville Central School and finally his friend Aiden Balog who never left Caeden’s side the last 4 days of his life.A funeral service will be held at 12pm on Monday, July 6, 2020 at the Flynn Bros. Inc. Funeral Home, 13 Gates Ave, Schuylerville, NY, 12871. Due to COVID-19 restrictions seating will be limited to the immediate family and their guests up to 25 people.Those wishing to attend his services online may do so at www.zoom.us
and entering ID# 844 2017 2786 Password# 198798 or by clicking https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84420172786?pwd=VmszRVlUcUxIRFU1VW5sWTEzMndGZz09
will be laid to rest in the Notre Dame Cemetery immediately following his services. Following the burial there will be a gathering at the Gansevoort Volunteer Fire Department, 1870 Route 32N, Gansevoort, NY, 12831 in the outside pavilion.Family and friends are encouraged to wear green in support of Mitochondrial Disease awareness and may call from 9 to 12pm prior to the service at the funeral home, following COVID restrictions 25 people will be allowed in the funeral home at a time with masks and social distancing.
eden's wishes were to have his casket signed by his family and friends. Caeden's casket will be outside the Funeral Home from 10 to 2pm on Sunday, July 5th, 2020 for all those wishing to sign it prior to his services on Monday.Donations in his name may be made to Jake's Help from Heaven, who's done so much for Caeden, at PO box 809 Saratoga Springs, NY, 12866 or on their website jakeshelpfromheaven.org
