Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Carl Flatau
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carl Flatau

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carl Flatau Obituary
Carl Flatau, 95, of Saratoga Springs, NY died on December 20, 2019. He was born in 1924 in Berlin, Germany to the late Ralph Flatau and Anna Marie Kuerle. He grew up in Israel during World War 2 and served as a navigator in the Israeli Air Force in their War for Independence He graduated Summa Com Laude from Brooklyn Polytechnical University with a BS in 1958 and received a master’s degree in physics from SUNY Stony Brook. He worked at Brookhaven National Laboratory until 1974 when he founded TeleRobotics Incorporated until he retired in 1991. He worked several projects with NASA on the early lunar travel and space shuttles. He was a passionate inventor and developed several patents including the first water-proof watch casingHe is survived by his partner, Nanette Asher and his 4 children, Ralph (Caterina) from Fayetteville, NY, Arthur (Gretchen) from Austin, TX, Irene (Terrence) from Saratoga Springs and Claudia from Saratoga Springs and his 5 grandchildren, Matthew Flatau (Madison, WI), Hannah Flatau (St. Louis, MO), Sierra from (Rochester, MN) and Carly and Abigail Flatau (Fayetteville, NY). He is also survived by 2 step-children (Dawn Asher and Justin Asher), 3 step grandchildren (Dylan Spring, Logan Spring and Sol Rey Vashez).There will be a private cremation and a memorial service at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Home of the Good Shepherd or Saratoga Hospital. http://www.lastingmemories.com/carl-flatau
Published in The Saratogian on Dec. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carl's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -