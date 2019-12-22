|
|
Carl Flatau, 95, of Saratoga Springs, NY died on December 20, 2019. He was born in 1924 in Berlin, Germany to the late Ralph Flatau and Anna Marie Kuerle. He grew up in Israel during World War 2 and served as a navigator in the Israeli Air Force in their War for Independence He graduated Summa Com Laude from Brooklyn Polytechnical University with a BS in 1958 and received a master’s degree in physics from SUNY Stony Brook. He worked at Brookhaven National Laboratory until 1974 when he founded TeleRobotics Incorporated until he retired in 1991. He worked several projects with NASA on the early lunar travel and space shuttles. He was a passionate inventor and developed several patents including the first water-proof watch casingHe is survived by his partner, Nanette Asher and his 4 children, Ralph (Caterina) from Fayetteville, NY, Arthur (Gretchen) from Austin, TX, Irene (Terrence) from Saratoga Springs and Claudia from Saratoga Springs and his 5 grandchildren, Matthew Flatau (Madison, WI), Hannah Flatau (St. Louis, MO), Sierra from (Rochester, MN) and Carly and Abigail Flatau (Fayetteville, NY). He is also survived by 2 step-children (Dawn Asher and Justin Asher), 3 step grandchildren (Dylan Spring, Logan Spring and Sol Rey Vashez).There will be a private cremation and a memorial service at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Home of the Good Shepherd or Saratoga Hospital. http://www.lastingmemories.com/carl-flatau
Published in The Saratogian on Dec. 23, 2019