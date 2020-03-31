|
Hudson Fall, NY:Carl Hanlin, 62, passed away at his home in Hudson Falls on March 27, 2020, surrounded by his family. He was born in El Paso, Texas on June 29, 1957.Carl was a loving father known for his sense of humor and the ability to always light up a room. He dedicated 20 years of service to the United States Navy, after which he worked for Saratoga Hospital. Working there for 10 years, allowed him the freedom to participate in his true passion which was his kid’s sports. This also got him involved in local community organizations, such as Greenfield Little League and Boy Scouts of America.Survivors include his mother Noriko Yonezawa; three children Jonathan (Doug), Jennifer and her boyfriend, Steve and Jacob and his fiancée, Nicole; as well as his brother, William. He is predeceased by his father the late Joseph Jay.Memorial donations may be made in Carl’s name to Global Sports Foundation, Inc. (c/o David Fantin, 31 Halfmoon Court suite 100, The Woodlands, TX 77380 or globalsportsfoundation.org).Services will be private.Arrangements are under the direction of William J. Burke & Sons/ Bussing & Cunniff Funeral Home, 628 North Broadway, Saratoga Springs NY (518) 584-5373.Online remembrances may be made at www.burkefuneralhome.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/carl-hanlin
Published in The Saratogian on Apr. 1, 2020