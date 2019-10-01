The Saratogian Obituaries
William J. Burke & Sons - Saratoga Springs
628 North Broadway
Saratoga Springs, NY 12866
(518) 584-5373
Carly Piraneo
Calling hours
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
William J. Burke & Sons - Saratoga Springs
628 North Broadway
Saratoga Springs, NY 12866
Carly C. Piraneo

Carly C. Piraneo Obituary
Saratoga Springs, NY - Carly Christina Piraneo, passed away on Thursday, September 26, 2019. Born on August 5, 1991 to Lisa Wood and Carmelo Piraneo in Southern California, she was raised in Farmington, Connecticut.Carly was a graduate of the Farmington High School class of 2009 and was the living embodiment of the laidback, carefree Cali lifestyle with a New England drive. Always a free spirit with a heart that knew no bounds, she was a beloved daughter, sibling, and friend.Carly enjoyed photography and fashion, and was passionate about early childhood education. In high school she was a multi-sport athlete; starring in softball, field hockey, and ice hockey. She never faced a challenge that she wouldn’t shy away from. Headstrong, thoughtful, and persistent, there were seldom times where Carly would do something that didn’t surprise her family and friends. She will be missed by many, but never forgotten.Along with her parents, Lisa and Carmelo, Carly leaves behind her older sister Tara Piraneo, older brother Ryan Piraneo, maternal grandmother, uncles, aunts, and numerous cousins in Connecticut, New Jersey, New York, Italy, and Australia.Arrangements are under the direction of the William J. Burke & Sons/Bussing & Cunniff Funeral Homes of 628 North Broadway, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866 (518) 584-5373. Burial was private at the convenience of the family.Online remembrances may be made at www.burkefuneralhome.com.www.burkefuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/carly-christina-piraneo
Published in The Saratogian on Oct. 2, 2019
