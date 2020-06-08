Saratoga Springs, NY - Carmel (Babe) Parisi, 92 passed away peacefully in the arms of Christ on June 4, 2020. At the time of her passing, Carmel was a resident of Schuyler Ridge Nursing Home in Clifton Park, NY. Before that Carmel lived in Saratoga Springs, NY and raised her family there. Carmel then resided for many years in Whiteboro, NY with her daughter and son-in-law before returning back to her roots in Saratoga before entering the Schuyler Ridge Nursing home.Born in Saratoga Springs on October 25, 1927. She was the daughter of the late Frank and Mary (Simone) DiVivo. In addition to her parents, Carmel is predeceased by her husband Anthony M. Parisi, her daughter Carmel Ezzo, and her sisters; Marie Grolley, Rose LaPlante, Antoinetta (Netty) Van Wie and Frances Jordan.She is survived by 3 daughters and their families. Anne (Ronald) Petersen, Toni (David) Britten, and Michelle (Bryan) Paine, Son-in-law Michael Ezzo, grandchildren Joseph Petersen, Audrey Wilson, Valerie Lopata, Erica Nedrow, Abby Britten, Mathew Paine and Maggie Paine and several great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.Carmel loved to cook and bake for others, play Bingo, cards and other games. She also loved to knit, crochet and do crafts. She spent most of her time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren cultivating their personalities and talents. Her greatest love however, was of the Lord and the Blessed Virgin Mary and her life was a testament to this love and grace.A special thanks and blessings go out to the staff of Schuyler Ridge Nursing home of Clifton Park for the wonderful care and compassion they showed “Babe” throughout the years she spent in their care. They kept her busy with activities and religious services and gave her a wonderful quality of life. There are too many of them to mention individually but they know who they are and they will be forever in our hearts.Due to Covid-19, private services will be held for immediate family at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Carmel’s name to the Schuyler Ridge Nursing Home, 1 Abele Blvd. Clifton Park, NY 12065 or to the charity of your choice.Online remembrances may be made at www.burkefuneralhome.com.www.burkefuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/carmel-parisi
Published in The Saratogian from Jun. 8 to Jun. 10, 2020.