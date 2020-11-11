1/
Carmella Mangona
Saratoga Springs, NY – Carmella B. Mangona passed away Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at Saratoga Hospital. Relatives and friends may call from 4 to 7pm Friday, November 13, 2020 at the William J. Burke & Sons/Bussing & Cunniff Funeral Homes, 628 North Broadway (518-584-5373). Face coverings and social distancing will be required.A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9:30am Saturday, November 14, 2020 in St. Mary's Church, 167 Milton Ave., Ballston Spa, by the Rev. Francis R. Vivacqua, pastor.Burial will follow in the family plot at St. Peter's Cemetery, West Avenue.Online remembrances may be made at www.burkefuneralhome.com.


Published in The Saratogian from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
William J. Burke & Sons - Saratoga Springs
628 North Broadway
Saratoga Springs, NY 12866
(518) 584-5373
