Saratoga Springs, NYCarmen Marie Hebert formerly of Northern Pines Rd in Wilton, NY passed away peacefully surrounded by her children at the Pines of Glens Falls Nursing Home on Monday, November 18, 2019. She was 90 years old.Born on August 2, 1929, in Compton, Canada she was the daughter of the late Ovide Godbout and Armandine Savage Godbout.She married her husband, Richard Hebert, on June 10, 1950, and was happily married for over 69 years. She and her husband raised 7 wonderful children.Carmen was a member of St. Clements Church and she was a member of the worship team. In her leisure time, she enjoyed crocheting. She will always be remembered as a loving and compassionate wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother.Survivors include her husband Richard, her 5 sons, Rene, Jerome and his wife Eva, Francis, Peter, and Thomas and his wife Lisa Hebert, and their two daughters, Susan C. Shaw and her husband Frank and Lucy C. Lang and her husband Ken, 14 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great-grandchild.A mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, November 23, 2019, at St. Clements Church 231 Lake Ave. Saratoga Springs, NY 12866. Family and friends may call from 8:30 am to 9:30 am prior to the mass at the Tunison Funeral Home 105 Lake Ave. Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.Online condolences may be made at, www.tunisonfuneralhome.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/carmen-hebert
Published in The Saratogian on Nov. 21, 2019