Carmen Roska Pabst, 70, of Greenfield Center, NY passed away on June 20, 2019 at Saratoga Hospital surrounded by family. Carmen was born in Cebu City, Philippines on April 11, 1949 to Castulo and Efigenia (Zapanta) Roska.Carmen was a graduate of Southwestern University in Cebu City where she earned a Bachelor of Science in Medical Technology. At the age of 20, she moved to the United States and attended St. Mary's School of Medical Technology in Brooklyn, NY. Upon graduation, she worked as a Medical Technologist for St. Mary's. She met and fell in love with her husband of 43 years, Warren R. Pabst, Jr. After several years living downstate, Carmen moved to Greenfield Center in 1988 and began her employment at Nathan Littauer Hospital in Gloversville, NY. Starting as a Medical Technologist, she was eventually promoted to Lab Supervisor. During her many years at Nathan Littauer, she cultivated several long-lasting friendships that she maintained after her retirement in 2014. Carmen's proudest accomplishment was her family. She spent most of her retirement visiting with her children and grandchildren as well as taking trips to see her sisters and college friends. She could be most often seen in the company of her loving partner and husband. Carmen was a parishioner at St. Joseph's Roman Catholic Church in Greenfield Center and St. Paul's Mission in Rock City Falls and attended mass every Sunday. She had a passion for collecting elephants and was an avid reader. Carmen was extremely proud to recently celebrate 50 years as a U.S. citizen.Carmen is survived by her husband, Warren R. Pabst, Jr., her mother-in-law Elizabeth R. Pabst, her sisters Gloria (Candido Aragon) and Lennie (Dannie Carreon), her brother, Douglas Roska, and her three daughters, Valerie (Steven Reside), Michelle (Mark Kreuzer) and Linda (Shawn Coblish). Carmen was beloved by her five grandchildren, Ariana, Michael, Sienna, Emily and Alice. Carmen was preceded in death by her parents, Castulo and Efigenia Roska, and her brothers Edmundo Roska, Wilfredo Roska, Jaime Roska and Rudy Roska.Family and friends may pay their respects on Tuesday, June 25, 2019. Viewing hours will be between 4-7pm at the Pabst Residence, 495 Coy Road, Greenfield Center, NY with a prayer service beginning at 4PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10am on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at St. Joseph's Roman Catholic Church, Route 9N, Greenfield Center, NY by Reverend Simon Udemgba, Ph.D. Burial will follow at St. Peter's Cemetery, 150 West Avenue, Saratoga Springs, NY.Online remembrances may be made at burkefuneralhome.com.