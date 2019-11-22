|
Carol Avigdor, 72, passed away on September 23, 2019 in Fairview, NC. Carol enjoyed and was very devoted to her family. She was a warm and loving person. Everyone she met enjoyed her company and will remember good times laughing with her.Carol enjoyed cooking, especially for family gatherings. She and her husband, David, had wonderful times dancing, especially at the Stony Creek Inn and at their favorite New Year’s Eve party on the coast of Maine.Carol was born and attended school in West Pittston, PA. She lived in the Wyoming Valley, Pennsylvania, PA; northern New Jersey; Day, NY; Lake Luzerne, NY, and for the past three years in Weaverville, NC. After a career in office automation, she and David owned and operated the Old Salmon Inn, a fine dining restaurant in Day. She then held the elected office of Town Clerk in the Town of Day, New York for ten years. She also held positions in the Saratoga County Clerk’s office.Carol is survived by her husband of 34 years, David Avigdor; her daughter, Barbara Nemeth; Barbara’s fiancé Brandon Glendye, and her father, William Romanski. Carol was predeceased by her mother, Eleanor (Van Why) Romanski.The family requests that any donations in Carol’s memory be made to Maxwell Community Food Pantry, PO Box 490, Lake Luzerne, NY 12846. http://www.lastingmemories.com/carol-avigdor
Published in The Saratogian on Nov. 24, 2019