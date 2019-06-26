Gansevoort, NY - On Wednesday, June 19th, 2019, Carol Eggleston Clark Carney flew off with the angels and left her struggling body behind.She was born in Saratoga Springs on June 27th, 1940 to Elizabeth Wilhelm Eggleston and Percy Eggleston. She graduated from Saratoga Springs High School in 1958 with her best friend Peggy Delay and her posse of girlfriends whom she still stayed in touch with. She married her first husband Clyde Clark in 1959 and they lived on Crescent Avenue raising their children until his passing in 1979. For many years, she sat at the desk at Stepping Star Studio where she enjoyed chatting with the parents, handing out lollipops, and touching the lives of many of the Star dancers.Carol was blessed to meet Steven Carney and they were married in 1986. They spent many happy years together, both here in New York and on the west coast of Florida. She was especially proud of their new home in St. Petersburgh, and she had fun redecorating it this past winter. However, Carol’s greatest joy and source of pride was her family. She was most happy on hot summer days when she was surrounded by her family at her pool, everyone dangling in inner tubes. For a non-swimmer, she sure did love the water and she cherished her time at the beach or sitting on a balcony overlooking the Gulf. She also spent many hours cheering on her grandchildren from the sidelines, sitting in an auditorium watching them perform or bragging about them to whomever would listen. She was affectionately referred to as Granny, not only by her own grandchildren, but many of their friends as well.Carol was predeceased by her parents, her first husband Clyde Clark and their newborn daughter Jacqueline. Left to miss her greatly but cherish her memory are her beloved husband Steven Carney, her son Scott Clark (Christine), her daughter Laurie Clark Gregorek (Stephen), and her sisters Gail Pitney (Bill), and Lynn Eggleston. She also leaves behind her stepson Steven Carney (Emily), her stepdaughter Lila Carney (Fabiano Iacusso) and her much adored grandchildren: Skyler, Jared and Sidney Gregorek, Leah Baratz, and Valentina, Dominick and Carina Iacusso. Lastly, left with heavy hearts are Carol’s nieces and nephews who she thought the world of: Meg Pitney Gilgallon, Kate Pitney Gaba, David Pitney and Daniel Eggleston.At Carol’s request there will be no services. If you wish, feel free to donate to a in her memory.“I love you to the moon and back.”Arrangements are being handled by the William J. Burke & Sons Funeral Home of 628 North Broadway, Saratoga Springs (518-584-5373).Online remembrances may be made at www.burkefuneralhome.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/carol-eggleston-clark-carney Published in The Saratogian on June 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary