Carol Rix Werner

Carol Rix Werner, of Schuylerville, NY passed away surrounded by her loving family on Saturday, April, 27, 2019 at her home. She was 70 years old.Born on October 8, 1948, in Niskayuna, NY, she was the daughter of the late LeRoy Rix and Lois Tracy Rix.Carol was a graduate of Niskayuna HS in 1966 and of SUNY Albany in 1970.She worked in medical records as a coding specialist for Saratoga Hospital and later for Glen Falls Hospital until her retirement in November of 2010.She was married to her husband Donald Werner on June 15, 1991.Carol battled a rare and aggressive form of Uterine Cancer for nine years. Her battle with this cancer was an inspiration to many, especially other women who were battling this form of cancer. Carol was a photographer and loved to take pictures of flowers, Adirondack scenery and Maine seascapes.Carol was predeceased by her parents and a brother LeRoy Thomas Rix.Survivors include her husband, Donald of Schuylerville, NY, her 4 step sons, John Werner and Stephen Werner of Rotterdam, NY, James Veltman and his wife Michelle of Troy, NY, and Joseph Werner and his wife Jenifer of West Springfield, MA, a step daughter, Elaine Kenyon and her husband Luke of Greenwich, NY, a sister Martha Tobey of Galway, NY and her children Barbara Barnhart of Annadale, VA, Brian Tobey Jr. of Fultonville, NY and Christina Moran of Wyantskill, NY, brother-in-law Paul Werner and his wife Gertrude of Rensselaer, NY, sister-in-law Kathleen Vacca and her husband David of Rensselaer, NY, 4 Grandchildren, Elizabeth, Kathryn, Emily and Benjamin and several grandnieces and grandnephews.Family and friends may call from 5-8 on Wednesday May 1, 2019 at the Tunison Funeral Home 105 Lake Ave. Saratoga Springs, NY 12866 Funeral services will be held at 10:00 am at the funeral home on Thursday.Burial will follow at Prospect Hill Cemetery, Schuylerville, NYMemorial donations can be made to the Online remembrance can be made at www.tunisonfuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/carol-rix-werner
Published in The Saratogian on Apr. 30, 2019
