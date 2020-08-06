Buffalo, N.Y.- Carole Ann Strong: born 9/16/1941 , died 8/1/2020. She is the daughter of Leo Strong Jr. and Marjorie Groves. Surviving is her son Primitivo, her sister Nanci Conley, and her brother Jim Strong. Carole was a graduate of Scotia High School and went on to earn her Master's in Education at University of Mississippi. Carole would find her passion in Astrology and became an accomplished Astrologist. She worked out of the Magic Moon in Saratoga, before moving to Buffalo later in life to be closer to her son. World traveler, teacher, mentor, mother, friend. Long standing member of the Daughter's of the American Revolution, served many years as Chaplin. There will be a ceremony this Saturday, Aug. 8th at Park Cemetery in Scotia for her family and friends to lay her remains to rest. She will be dearly missed. http://www.lastingmemories.com/carole-ann-strong