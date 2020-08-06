1/1
Carole Ann Strong
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carole's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Buffalo, N.Y.- Carole Ann Strong: born 9/16/1941 , died 8/1/2020. She is the daughter of Leo Strong Jr. and Marjorie Groves. Surviving is her son Primitivo, her sister Nanci Conley, and her brother Jim Strong. Carole was a graduate of Scotia High School and went on to earn her Master's in Education at University of Mississippi. Carole would find her passion in Astrology and became an accomplished Astrologist. She worked out of the Magic Moon in Saratoga, before moving to Buffalo later in life to be closer to her son. World traveler, teacher, mentor, mother, friend. Long standing member of the Daughter's of the American Revolution, served many years as Chaplin. There will be a ceremony this Saturday, Aug. 8th at Park Cemetery in Scotia for her family and friends to lay her remains to rest. She will be dearly missed. http://www.lastingmemories.com/carole-ann-strong

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Saratogian from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Saratogian.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved