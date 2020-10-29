SARATOGA SPRINGS-Carole J. Warner 79, passed away on Tuesday, October 27, 2020. She was born in Saratoga Springs, NY on May 30, 1941 to Arthur and Luella Peck. Carole worked at the Ballston Knitting Mill as a secretary and bookkeeper for thirty years, starting at the age of 16. She later worked at Contec in Schenectady. Carole enjoyed gardening, working on the farm and tending to her wool business. She was a wonderful cook and baker and loved to cook for her family. Pies and corn fritters were her specialties. She was known as “Mrs. Christmas” and loved it so much! Every year it was a common attraction to see how big Carole’s tree was. She loved cats, especially her “Botman”. She was predeceased by her beloved companion George Owen, Jr. and her brother Ronald Peck. Carole is survived by her children Faith Battaglia (Craig), Brian Warner (Lisa) and Michelle DeGraw (David); siblings Donna Bapp (Wayne), Wayne Peck (Vicki), Maureen Snell (Bob), Linda Hurme (Art), and Arlene Swindle (William); several grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be private with burial in the Rock City Falls Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, Pine West Plaza, Building 4, Suite 405, Washington Ave. Ext. Albany, NY 12205. The family would like to thank the Home of the Good Shepherd for providing such great care to our mother. A special mention to her aide David Gratto for the kindness and compassion he has shown Carole through the years. They shared a special bond; even on the darkest day, he could get her to smile. Online remembrances may be made at Www.armerfuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/carole-warner