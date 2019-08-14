|
“Death is not the opposite of life, but a part of it.”Carolyn Barrows Hiller, of Gansevoort, New York, and Naples, Florida, passed away on Aug. 4, 2019, in Naples.Born in Niskayuna, New York, Carolyn moved to a Washington County farm at age five, where she fell in love with riding horses.She is survived by her son, Kevin Barrows (Richard Stowell Jr.), who lives in the family home in Gansevoort; her mother-in-law, Margaret Keller; and her sister-in-law, Melanie Hiller. She was preceded in death by her mother, Grace Barrows; father, Warren Barrows; and husband, Donald Hiller.Burial will be private. Because of Carolyn’s love for horses, in lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations in her name be made to Old Friends at Cabin Creek, 483 Sand Hill Road, Greenfield Center, New York 12833. http://www.lastingmemories.com/carolyn-barrows-hiller
Published in The Saratogian on Aug. 15, 2019