|
|
?Greenfield Center, NY – Catherine A. DeMartino, 59, of Wing Road, died unexpectedly Tuesday (Dec. 3, 2019) at Saratoga Hospital. Born on Dec. 9, 1959 in Terrace Heights, LI, NY, she was a daughter of the late Raymond and Eileen (Foley) Nicholson, and resided in this area for many years. Over those years, Cathy was employed as a waitress for several area restaurants and also had worked for Nabisco and Kraft Foods. An outgoing individual, she truly loved her family, most especially her grandchildren, and always had a great appreciation for dogs. She is survived by her husband of over 40 years, Michael J. DeMartino, whom she married on Jan. 20, 1979; two sons, Paul DeMartino of Greenfield and Michael (wife, Lenore) DeMartino and two grandchildren, Michael and Cecelia DeMartino, all of Stillwater; two sisters, Marjorie Johnson of Wilton and Doreen Morris of So. Glens Falls; one brother, Raymond Nicholson of Amityville; one niece and several nephews. Relatives and friends may call from 10 to 12noon Saturday (Dec. 7) at the William J. Burke & Sons/Bussing and Cunniff Funeral Homes, 628 North Broadway (518-584-5373) and services will be conducted at noon in the funeral home. Burial will follow in St. Peter’s Cem., West Ave. Online remembrances may be made at burkefuneralhome.com. Memorials may be made in her name to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Ave., Menands, NY 12204 http://www.lastingmemories.com/catherine-a-demartino
Published in The Saratogian on Dec. 6, 2019