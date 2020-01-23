|
Ballston Spa - Catherine M. Sledziewski 79, passed away on Tuesday, January 21, 2020. Born in Albany, NY on January 8, 1941, she was the daughter of Alfred and Fidelia Fagan. She was a graduate of Shenendehowa High School.Catherine worked for the NYS Department of Tax and Finance for many years. She enjoyed crocheting and made many beautiful crafts. She loved to polka dance with her family.She was predeceased by her husband Richard Sledziewski, daughter Lisa Kennedy and her brothers Edgar Fagan, Pat Fagan and Alfred Fagan. Catherine is survived by her son Donald Kennedy and his wife Lisa; granddaughter Sydney Kennedy; longtime companion Joe Rivette; brother George Fagan and his wife Joan; special niece Melody, and many nieces and nephews.Funeral services will be held 10am Monday, January 27 at Armer Funeral Home, Inc., 39 East High Street, Ballston Spa. Burial will follow in St. Paul’s Cemetery, Mechanicville. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Sunday, January 26 from 5pm to 7pm at the funeral home.Memorial contributions in memory of Catherine may be made to Gateway House of Peace, 479 Rowland Street, Ballston Spa, NY 12020.Online remembrances may be made at www.armerfuneralhome.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/catherine-m-sledziewski
Published in The Saratogian on Jan. 24, 2020