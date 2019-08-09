|
Wilton. NY-Cecilia Pearlstein, age 90 of Home of the Good Shepherd at 60 Waller Road (formerly of Boynton Beach, FL, New City, NY, and Bobrka, Poland) died on August 9, 2019. She was born on July 2, 1929 in the town of Przemyslany, Poland and was the daughter of the late Leon and Sara Jaget and the beloved wife of the late Norman Pearlstein for 66 years. She is survived by many members of a very loving family; her three children, Tzvi Pearlstein of Deerfield Beach, FL, Ronda (Lawrence) Fein of Saratoga Springs, NY, and Debra (David) Riessen of Larchmont, NY. She is survived by 2 siblings, Jack (Varda) Jaget of Herzliya Petuach, Israel, and Philip Jaget (Clarice) of Las Vegas, NV, grandchildren Jonathan Fein, Casey (Sari) Fein, Rachel Pearlstein, Rivka (Gilad) Mordekovich, Jared Fein, Samuel Riessen, and Leah Pearlstein, and three great-grandchildren, Yael and Yonatan Mordekovich, and Mira Fein. She is also survived by the siblings of her deceased husband and their spouses and families including many nieces and nephews and their spouses and children.Celia was a child survivor of the Holocaust and her story is one of pain, suffering, resilience, and a strong will to live. She survived the Russian and then the Nazi occupation of Poland starting in 1939 until liberation in 1945. Celia’s mother, Sara was largely responsible for the family’s survival because of her instincts. She created a plan to ask a Polish farmer to hide them, first in a cellar and then under a pig and horse stable in the earthen ground, never thinking they would be there for close to two years. After liberation by Russian soldiers, Celia remained in Europe until traveling from a deportation camp in Germany to the United States on the Marine Perch ship on May 13, 1946.Celia was 16 upon arrival to the U.S. and as a new immigrant learned English and attended Washington Irving High School in Manhattan, graduating with honors in June, 1948. At 18 she won a contest for an essay she wrote on “Why I Believe the American Way of Life is Best.” She continued her education at Hunter College, majoring in Biology. After graduating, she worked at New York University Medical Center as a serologist and later worked at Good Samaritan Hospital in Suffern, NY for over 30 years. The Holocaust experience allowed Cecilia to appreciate and enjoy simple things in her life, like the sky and the sun, flowers and plants, music and dancing (especially with her husband), and a good piece of fruit. She loved to walk and swim. She sang like a nightingale and was fluent in seven languages. She was a devoted mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and wife and was grateful for each day she was alive. Nourishing others was a force of hers and anyone who joined her right up until the last week of her life, was offered part of her meal. She had so much love for her extended family and was always surrounded by pictures of them. She wrote poetry, mostly as a healing tool, first writing many poems while in hiding in Poland as a 12-14 year old girl. She continued to express her feelings through poetry writing throughout her life.Celia was a member of the Hidden Children of Rockland County and had her story and family items displayed in the “Hidden Children” exhibit, which was shown in various schools and museums on the east coast. She was also a member of the Child Survivors/Hidden Children of the Holocaust in Palm Beach County, FL. She shared her story with reporter, Judith Miller, in 1986 and this was published in the NY Times Magazine section that same year. A dance performance was also created in the 1980’s, by Debra Weiss, which told the story of Celia’s survival.The family wishes to express their gratitude to all of the people who were part of Cecilia’s life and care in Saratoga Springs after she relocated from Florida with her with her late husband in January of 2015. All of those at Woodlawn Commons, her physician Dr. Warren Litts, a man with great compassion, Dr. Gregory Dodd and the staff at Saratoga Springs Family Dentistry, Ruth Fish, FNP, Dr. Richard Jones, the staff in the ED and on A-3 at Saratoga Hospital this last week. ALL of the doctors and nurses we encountered were above and beyond amazing. The Community Hospice was helpful and comforting to have around during the last few days of Cecilia’s life. Most of all the family was so blessed to have made the decision to move Celia and Norman to the Home of the Good Shepherd in Wilton, NY in May of 2018.Each and every one of the entire staff there, as well as residents, has been wonderful, understanding, kind and so patient with Celia. There have been several aides along the way, such as Ivy and Waan who tenderly cared for Celia and our friend Amy Kantor who spent time reading with her. Thank you also to Elaina Rudman for giving Celia the gift of dance and exercise up until 2 weeks ago visiting her with her music and love.A funeral service will be held 10:45am Monday August 12, 2019 at the William J. Burke & Sons/Bussing & Cunniff Funeral Homes, 628 North Broadway, Saratoga Springs, New York 12866 (518-584-5373).Burial will follow at 12:30pm at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Rd.,Schuylerville.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the , Temple Sinai of Saratoga Springs or the U.S. Holocaust Museum.Online remembrances may be made at www.burkefuneralhome.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/cecilia-pearlstein
Published in The Saratogian on Aug. 10, 2019