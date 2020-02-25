|
Charles Andrew Johnson, aged 87, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 8th, 2020, at home in Quantico, Maryland. He was born April 7th, 1932, in Quantico, to Alice and George Johnson. He was a graduate of Salisbury high school in 1950. He married Mary Johnson on June 26th, 1956 at St. James Church in Quantico. He was drafted into the United States Army in 1958. After three years of military service, he went on to earn his bachelor's degree in art from Morgan State University.Charles lived a full and varied life working as a teacher of art and physical education, a realtor, and head of concert stage security at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center. Those he taught and worked with were inspired by his kindness and positivity.He is predeceased by his mother Alice Johnson, His father George Johnson, his brothers Clifton, Melvin. And George Jr.He is survived by his wife of 64 years Mary Johnson, his sons Eric (Lea) Bryant of Union, New Jersey and Keith (Amanda) Clark of Colombia, Missouri, his grandchildren Eric Jr., Devin, and Jaiden Bryant, Daunte and Kumani Clark, his brother Reuben (Marsha) Johnson of Chester Pennsylvania, his sister in law Loritha Johnson of Dale City Virginia, as well as a host of cousins, nieces and nephews. http://www.lastingmemories.com/charles-andrew-johnson
Published in The Saratogian on Feb. 26, 2020