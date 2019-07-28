|
|
Saratoga Springs - Charles "Charlie" Sea-Brook Bumgardner died on July 28th, 2019 after a long battle with melanoma. He is survived by his wife, Marianne (nee Bannon) and his beloved son, Liam Stuart. He is also leaves his parents, Katy (nee Kennedy) and Stu Bumgardner, sisters, Tryntje Rainbow, Gaelyn Rose, Caroline Kate, and Tessa McRae, brothers-in-law, Mark Plachowicz and Jesse Lisiecka; nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles. He always had a special affinity for his male cousins Owen McCarthy, Hugh Kennedy and his "brousin" P. Rowan Kennedy. He is preceded in death by his cousin Peter Kennedy. Charlie is also survived by his second family, Helen and John Bannon as well as his brother-in-law, Danny and sister-in-law, Colleen. Charlie’s struggle would have been far worse if not for the love, strength and humor his mom, Helen, lavished on him. Charlie's birth was featured on the six o'clock news in Atlanta, GA. The first of many "newsworthy" exploits in Charlie's life. He survived his childhood as the only boy in the middle of four sisters. He experimented with a number of education theories featured at numerous educational institutions across the northeast. Finally graduating from Broome Community College where he used his NCAA eligibility to join the men's soccer team at the age of twenty-five earning the nickname "Blue" from his teenaged teammates (see "Old School"). After interning at the Sagamore Resort on Lake George, Charlie moved to Saratoga Springs, NY. He secured a position at Longfellow's, where his natural charm and sharp wit earned him a legion of "regulars". Steve "Sully" Sullivan and the Longfellow family’s love and support during Charlie's battle has been immeasurable. Words are insufficient to express thanks to them. Charlie brought his love, Marianne, to Saratoga where they married and made their life. Charlie completely adored Marianne and they welcomed their son Liam, to the world on October 15, 2013. Charlie's proudest achievement was being a father. Charlie was passionate about every aspect of his life; rooting on Liverpool, the Mets, and the Giants. He will be missed terribly by all those who cheered for him. In lieu of flowers, a scholarship fund has been established for Charlie’s son, Liam. Please send checks to: William J. Burke & Sons, c/o Liam Bumgardner, 628 North Broadway, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866. Relatives and friends are invited to call from 3-5pm on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at the William J. Burke & Sons/Bussing & Cunniff, Inc. Funeral Home, 628 North Broadway, Saratoga Springs. At 5pm there will be a memorial service held at the funeral home. Online remembrances may be made at burkefuneralhome.comwww.burkefuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/charles-charlie-bumgardner
Published in The Saratogian on July 29, 2019