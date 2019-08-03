|
Funeral Service Notice for the Boivin Brothers,Charles F. Boivin (11/14/1924 - 7/5/2019) and Dr. Paul L. Boivin (3/19/1927 - 11/8/2018)Both brothers were born and raised in Schuylerville, NY. They both will be interned with military honorsat the Saratoga National Cemetery during a service to be held Monday, August 5, 2019 at 9:00 AM.A gathering of family and friends will immediately follow at the American Legion Post 278, 6 Clancy Stin Schuylerville where Dr. Paul Boivin was a lifetime member for over 50 years. http://www.lastingmemories.com/charles-f-and-paul-l-boivin
Published in The Saratogian on Aug. 4, 2019