Dr. Charles Joseph Waring was born in Ballston Spa, NY, on September 11, 1933 to Charles Raymond and Aileen (Shaeffer) Waring. He passed away peacefully at the age of 86 from natural causes at the Daughters of Sarah Nursing Center in Albany, NY, on April 13, 2020.He graduated from Saratoga Springs High School in 1951. He proudly served as a medic in the United States Army, in France, before earning his BS in Geology from Harpur College of Binghamton University. Following a year of additional study at Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah, he returned to New York in 1961 and began his teaching career as a high school science teacher in Schoharie Central School. In 1965, he was awarded a Master of Science in Education from The State University of New York in Oneonta. In 1966, he began a 25 year teaching career as a professor in the physical science department of Glassboro State College (now Rowan University) in Glassboro, NJ. During his tenure there, he earned his Doctor of Education from The University of South Carolina. Also, he was a founding member of the New Jersey Marine Consortium.After his retirement, he moved back to New York and married Barbara Muller (Waring). He later became active in volunteering as a member of the Duanesburg Ambulance Corps. in Duanesburg, NY, and as a guide for the Aviation Museum in Saratoga Springs, NY. He is predeceased by his brothers, Douglas and Winston Waring. Surviving are his wife, Barbara Waring, of 28 years, his sisters, A. Patricia Kohn, and Nancie Tyler, and sister-in-law, Judy Waring. Also, he leaves behind 3 sons, Charles Cabot Waring (Stacey) and their children Andrew and Melissa; Clayton (Linda) and their daughter Lydia; and Christian and his sons, Christian and Nathan. He is also survived by Lodema DuBois Jenkins, the mother of his children, as well as several beloved nieces and nephews. A private graveside ceremony for family only will be held at Greenridge Cemetery in Saratoga Springs, NY. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests that a donation be made to the Nature Conservancy at www.nature.org.Arrangements under the direction of the Tunison Funeral G.j one 105 Lake Ave. Saratoga Springs NY 12866. Online remembrances can be made at www.tunisonfuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/dr-charles-joseph-waring
Published in The Saratogian on Apr. 15, 2020