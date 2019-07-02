Home

POWERED BY

Services
Richard J. Ryan Funeral Home
2034 West St
Galway, NY 12074
(518) 882-1271
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Boykin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Rogers Boykin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles Rogers Boykin Obituary
Galway, Saratoga County - Charles Rogers Boykin, of Mechanic Street, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, June 30, 2019. He was 75.Born on December 31, 1943 in Laurel Hill, FL, son of the late Gladys (Rogers) Boykin. He is the husband of Darline (Robertson) Boykin.He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting, fishing, skiing and spending time at his camp in the Adirondacks. He also enjoyed bowling and was always reading a book. He coached for the Galway Jr. Rifle Team and was a member of the Galway Fish and Game Club and was a member of the AFPL for over 45 years. He retired from Knolls Kesselring Site in West Milton.Survivors in addition to his wife of 52 years Darline Boykin, include his sons, Scott Boykin and Jim Boykin, his sisters Marilyn, Alberta and Elizabeth Boykin as well as two grandsons, Sam and Nate Boykin.We are having a celebration of life for Chuck at the C&R Restaurant on Route 29 in Galway at 4:00pm on Saturday, July 6, 2019. Please join family and friends for memories, tributes and food.In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you kindly consider donations to the Galway Junior Rifle Team, C/O Scott Boykin, 34 River Rock Drive, Rock City Falls, NY 12863 in memory of Chuck Boykin.Arrangements by the Richard J. Ryan Funeral Home, Inc., Galway, NY. http://www.lastingmemories.com/charles-rogers-boykin
Published in The Saratogian on July 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now