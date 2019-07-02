|
Galway, Saratoga County - Charles Rogers Boykin, of Mechanic Street, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, June 30, 2019. He was 75.Born on December 31, 1943 in Laurel Hill, FL, son of the late Gladys (Rogers) Boykin. He is the husband of Darline (Robertson) Boykin.He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting, fishing, skiing and spending time at his camp in the Adirondacks. He also enjoyed bowling and was always reading a book. He coached for the Galway Jr. Rifle Team and was a member of the Galway Fish and Game Club and was a member of the AFPL for over 45 years. He retired from Knolls Kesselring Site in West Milton.Survivors in addition to his wife of 52 years Darline Boykin, include his sons, Scott Boykin and Jim Boykin, his sisters Marilyn, Alberta and Elizabeth Boykin as well as two grandsons, Sam and Nate Boykin.We are having a celebration of life for Chuck at the C&R Restaurant on Route 29 in Galway at 4:00pm on Saturday, July 6, 2019. Please join family and friends for memories, tributes and food.In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you kindly consider donations to the Galway Junior Rifle Team, C/O Scott Boykin, 34 River Rock Drive, Rock City Falls, NY 12863 in memory of Chuck Boykin.Arrangements by the Richard J. Ryan Funeral Home, Inc., Galway, NY. http://www.lastingmemories.com/charles-rogers-boykin
Published in The Saratogian on July 3, 2019