The Saratogian Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
William J. Burke & Sons - Saratoga Springs
628 North Broadway
Saratoga Springs, NY 12866
(518) 584-5373
For more information about
Charles Blodgett
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Blodgett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles T. Blodgett

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles T. Blodgett Obituary
Saratoga Springs, NY- Charles Thomas Blodgett passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 16, 2020. He was born on June 11, 1931, the oldest of Joseph & Jennie (Barss) Blodgett’s five children. Charles served in the Army, for 2 years and in June of 1954, he married the love of his life, Beverly (Gorham). He served in the Army Reserve until May 1960. Giving back to the community was part of his character, so it was only natural that he would be a volunteer fireman for the town of Greenfield. He retired from Skidmore College where he worked in the mail department. A member of the Sara Spa Rod & Gun Club he enjoyed camping, hunting, fishing, gardening, outings with the Greenfield Seniors, and all of his four-legged friends. With a soft spoken light hearted sense of humor he always made you happy that you had the opportunity to visit with him. Charles was a special human being and will be sorely missed by all who had the privilege to know him. In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by his wife, Beverly who passed away after a short illness in December 2016, he missed her so; as well as his brother’s Paul, Donald and David. Charles is survived by his sister Marjorie Burbine, sisters-in-laws Joan and Dolores, nieces, nephews and cousins. He is also survived by his special neighbors the Pratt family, Joseph, Maureen and daughter’s Vivian and Julia who became the Children and Grandchildren that He and Bev never had. We would like to thank Nurse Ben for his great care of our sweet Charles during the last hours he spent on earth. Burial will be held at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, Duell Rd. Schuylerville, NY. Arrangements are under the direction of the William J. Burke & Sons/ Bussing & Cunniff Funeral Home, 628 North Broadway Saratoga Springs, NY 12866. Online remembrances may be made at www.burkefuneralhome.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/charles-t-blodgett
Published in The Saratogian on Apr. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of William J. Burke & Sons - Saratoga Springs
Download Now