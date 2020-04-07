|
|
Cherie A. Bramer, 63, of Saratoga Avenue, Broadalbin passed away on Friday April 3, 2020 at Saratoga Hospital.She was born in Gloversville on December 4, 1956 a daughter of Joel and Ruth Weaver Danforth and attended school there. Cherie spent time in Speculator and Amsterdam before spending several years in Porter Corners. She resided in Broadalbin with her daughter since September of 2019.Mrs. Bramer was employed as a food service manager at the Saratoga Equine Sports Center before retiring in 2015.She was an avid NY Jets fan and also enjoyed spoiling her grandchildren (step grandchildren). Cherie loved country music and Travis Tritt was her Idol.She was married to Michael E. Bramer, Sr. on August 18, 1984. He passed away unexpectedly February 8, 1990.Survivors include her late husband's mother, Barbara J. Bramer of Amsterdam, three children, Jessica R. Heise and Rebecca M. Bramer (Chad Cochran) both of Broadalbin, and Michael E. Bramer, Jr. (Naomie Bentley) of Corinth; three sisters, Darlene (Al) Baurle of Gloversville, Deedee Guerrero of Spokane, WA, and Joellen Pinto of Amsterdam; eight grandchildren, Juliana, Gizele, Ayasha, Michael III, Cailyn, Ariella, Edward, and Ava; and several step grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins.Cremation was performed at Park View Crematorium, Schenectady. Due to the current health situation, a celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Final resting place will be with her beloved husband in Maple Avenue Cemetery, Fultonville. Arrangements are by the Robert M. Halgas Funeral Home, Inc. Johnstown. http://www.lastingmemories.com/cherie-a-bramer
Published in The Saratogian on Apr. 8, 2020