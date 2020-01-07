|
|
SARATOGA SPRINGS NY:Cheryl Bull, age 56, passed away surrounded by her loving family, Friday January 3, 2020 at Saratoga Hospital. She was born on July 11, 1963 in Saratoga Springs, NY, the daughter of the late Donald Brackett and Theresa (Lewandowski) Brackett.Cheryl was a devoted wife, mother and the most loving grandmother. She was a homemaker as well as a caretaker to many children. Cheryl’s greatest joy was spending time with her family especially her grandchildren. Cheryl loved to laugh, craft, cook, camp, hike, play bingo, and of coarse garage sale. If you have ever been to Mama Bull’s she always had a pot of coffee and enough food to feed everyone. She was a very loving and caring person and will be missed by all who knew her.Cheryl is survived by her beloved husband Keith Bull, daughters Brandy Bull (Jason Novick), Cycora Bull (Dean Rocchio), Brook Bull (Brandon Martineau); brothers, Stanley (Maria) Brackett and Scott (Marion) Brackett; sisters, Dawn (John) Coonradt and Michele Brackett (Frank); grandchildren, Alieya, Makari, Addisen, Colton and Cody; Several nieces and nephewsShe is preceded in death by her parentsA funeral service will be held at 6:00 pm on Friday, January 10 , 2020 at Compassionate Funeral Care, 402 Maple Ave. (Rte 9 and/or Marion Ave.), Saratoga Springs, NY. Family and friends may call from 4:00 pm to 5:45 pm prior to the service at the funeral home. For online condolences please visit www.compassionatefuneralcare.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/cheryl-bull
Published in The Saratogian on Jan. 8, 2020