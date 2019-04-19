|
Ballston Spa - Chester J. Kolinoski, 92, passed away on Friday, April 19, 2019 at his home. Born in Queens, NY on November 8, 1926, he was the son of Henry and Stella Kolinoski.He served as a gunners mate in the US Navy and was a World War II veteran. Chester worked for the NYC Department of Sanitation for many years. In 2001, Chester and his wife moved to Ballston Spa to be closer to their daughter and their beloved grandchildren. Chester enjoyed long car rides, morning coffee at McDonald’s, and visiting the local casinos. He was a communicant of St. Mary’s Church in Ballston Spa. His favorite TV shows were Ninja Warriors and The Big Bang Theory. His greatest joy was his family and he treasured the time he spent with them.He was predeceased by his brother Raymond Kolinoski. Chester is survived by his wife of 61 years Bridget, and their daughter Maureen Kolinoski of Ballston Spa; grandchildren John Holton (Ellie) of San Francisco, CA, and Matthew Holton (Jenelle) of Ballston Spa; great granddaughter Florence; and nephews Donald and Raymond.Funeral services will be held 9:30am Tuesday, April 23 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Milton Avenue, Ballston Spa, where a mass of Christian burial will be celebrated. Burial will follow in St. Peter’s Cemetery, Saratoga Springs. Relatives and friends are invited to call from 4pm to 7pm on Monday, April 22 at Armer Funeral Home, Inc., 39 East High Street, Ballston Spa. Memorial contributions in memory of Chester may be made to Community Hospice of Saratoga, 179 Lawrence Street, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.Online remembrances may be made at www.armerfuneralhome.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/chester-j-kolinoski
Published in The Saratogian on Apr. 20, 2019