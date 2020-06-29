Saratoga Springs, NY – Christina M. Barbaro of Saratoga Springs passed unexpectedly from this life on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at the age of 38.Christina was the much loved wife of Derek J. Barbaro and the cherished mother two beautiful sons, Jacob and Colton. She was the dear daughter of Gary Polk and Jodee (Michael) Costello; loving sister of Michael Polk; much loved granddaughter of Wilma (Gramma Honey) Stafford and the late Jack and Trudy Polk. Christina was born in Hayward, California and spent her early life in Modesto, California. She met Derek, who was serving in the U.S. Navy, while residing in Virginia. They were married and soon after relocated to Saratoga Springs, New York. Christina enjoyed teaching pre-school aged children at the YMCA in Wilton, New York but dedicated a larger part of her life to caring for her family at home. She enjoyed the pleasures derived from being a mom and loved accompanying Jacob and Colton to all of their activities and sporting events. Loved by many, Christina will be missed by all who knew her. A memorial service will be held at 2 PM on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at the Parker Brothers Memorial in Watervliet. Friends are invited to attend and may also visit with Christina’s family on Wednesday, prior to the memorial service, from 10 am until 2 pm at the funeral home. In accordance with mandated health guidelines, all guests must wear masks, observe social distancing and will be limited to a specific number inside the building at any given time.Interment will follow in the Greenwich Cemetery in Greenwich, New York.In recognition of Christina’s support and appreciation for local area children’s sporting organizations and activities, and in lieu of customary remembrances, donations may be made to the Old Saratoga Athletic Association (OSAA), P.O. Box 72, Schuylerville, NY 12871 in her memoryVisit www.parkerbrosmemorial.com to share a memory of Christina or to leave a comforting thought for her family and for driving directions. http://www.lastingmemories.com/christina-m-barbaro
Published in The Saratogian from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.