Home

POWERED BY

Services
Armer Funeral Home Inc.
39 East High Street
Ballston Spa, NY 12020
(518) 885-6181
Calling hours
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Armer Funeral Home Inc.
39 East High Street
Ballston Spa, NY 12020
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Gerald B H Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery
Duell Road
Schuylerville, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Christine McCormick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christine McCormick


1942 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Christine McCormick Obituary
Ballston Spa - Christine McCormick 76, passed away on Tuesday, November 19, 2019. Born in Oxford, England on December 19, 1942, she was the daughter of John and Daisy Lewis. She came to the United States in 1969.Christine worked at Spa Cleaners in Ballston Spa for nineteen years, retiring in 2008. She attended Saratoga Chapel in Ballston Lake. Christine enjoyed working out with the Silver Sneakers group at the YMCA.Christine is survived by her husband of 46 years Ronald, daughter Lisa Dowen and her husband Duane of Saratoga Springs, son Wayne McCormick and his fiancée Megan Squires of Ballston Spa; grandson Levi; and her sister Jackie and family in England.Relatives and friends are invited to call on Monday, November 25 from 5pm to 7pm at Armer Funeral Home, Inc., 39 East High Street, Ballston Spa. Funeral services will be held 10am on Tuesday, November 26 at the Gerald B H Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, Duell Road, Schuylerville.The family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to Marilyn Clements and Cheryl Butler for their loving friendship and care that made it possible for Christine to maintain her independence.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The City Mission of Schenectady or St Jude Children’s Research Hospital.Online remembrances may be made at www.armerfuneralhome.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/christine-mccormick
Published in The Saratogian on Nov. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Christine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Armer Funeral Home Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -