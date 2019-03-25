|
|
WILTON - Christine T. Wolfe, age 69, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 22, 2019 at home surrounded by her loving family.She was born on December 23, 1949 in Meadville, PA, the daughter of the late Stanford Adler and Estelle Ozinger Adler.Christine Terese Mary Adler Wolfe was well known in the area as a program specialist working with people with developmental disabilities, but to those who knew her she wore many hats. She was an adored teacher, a beloved musician, excellent private Pilot, and a compassionate aquatics instructor to many. Christine was an amazing spirit, swimmer, surfer, friend, Love and mom. She had a special place in her heart for individuals with special gifts of whom she embraced with love and compassion. All who knew her loved her, everyone in her presence felt the warmth and glow of the light, a light that darkness has no measure to meet.She is survived by her loving husband Richard Wolfe. Her daughters Erica Pritchard and spouse Mark Pritchard, Pepper Wolfe and spouse Roger Wells, and Megan Britton and spouse Jeffery Britton. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Charlotte Pritchard, Jacob Pritchard, Jerry Britton, Julian Wells, Kaylee Britton, and coming soon baby girl Wells. She is also survived by her siblings Stanford Adler, Ann Fagen, Paul Adler, and Michael Adler.She is pre-deceased by her parents Stanford and Estelle Adler and her brother Gerry Adler.A funeral service will be held at 4:00 pm on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at the United Methodist Church, 175 5th Ave, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.Family and friends may call from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Friday, March 29, 2019 at Compassionate Funeral Care, 402 Maple Ave, Saratoga Springs, New York.In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Christine can be made to, Alternative Living Group, 500 New Karner Rd # 3, Albany, NY 12205If you wish to express your online condolences or view the Obituary, please visit our website at www.compassionatefuneralcare.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/christine-t-wolfe
Published in The Saratogian on Mar. 26, 2019