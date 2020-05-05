SARATOGA SPRINGS - Christopher J. Symonds, age 44, passed away on Saturday, May 2, 2020 at Saratoga Hospital with his family at his side.He was born on January 25, 1976 in Albany, NY, the son of Donald G. Symonds, Sr. and the late Ann Marie Symonds (Koonz).Chris was a supervisor for BDB Paving in Ballston Spa. He loved the outdoors, riding his motorcycle and fishing. His passion was in music and relaxing by the poolside with his good friends. He was an avid NASCAR and N.Y Giants fan. He will truly be missed by all who had the opportunity to know him.Chris is survived by his fiancé, Mary Supernaw; daughter, Shanna Symonds (Tyler); stepdaughter, Aleyah Supernaw; sister, Bonnie Wall (Ronald); brother, Donald Symonds Jr.; several nieces, nephews and friends who will miss him dearly.He is preceded in death by his mother, Ann Marie Koonz.A funeral service will be held at 4 pm on Friday, May 8, 2020 at Compassionate Funeral Care, 402 Maple Ave. (Rte 9 and/or Marion Ave.), Saratoga Springs, NY. Family and friends may call from 4 pm to 7 pm at the funeral home prior to the service.The CDC has recommended we limit attendance in the funeral home to 10 people at a time. We ask you to please be mindful of the situation, and we thank you for your patience as we work to safeguard the wellness of every guest.For online condolences, please visit www.compassionatefuneralcare.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/christopher-j-symonds
Published in The Saratogian from May 5 to May 6, 2020.