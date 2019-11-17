|
|
Mechanicville: On Saturday, November 16, 2019, our beloved father, Christopher Sgambati passed away peacefully at home and joined our Mom in heaven. He was 94. Chris was born on May 31, 1925, in Mechanicville, NY, to parents Stefano and Emilia Sgambati. He lived all his life where he wanted to be, his hometown of Mechanicville, graduating from MHS in 1943. While in high school, Chris met the love of his life, Lucy Forte. They married on June 12, 1948, and went on to raise three children: Christina Ann, Patrick Christopher and David Anthony. Chris was a man of high morals and integrity. We are so proud of his love of family, community and country.Immediately after high school graduation Chris was drafted into the U.S. Navy where he proudly served his country during WWII. Chris served most of his time overseas aboard the USS LST 614 in the Pacific Theater of the war. Chris was awarded the American Theater Medal, the Asiatic Pacific Theater Medal- 3 stars, the Philippine Liberation Ribbon-2 stars, and the WWII Victory Medal. Chris loved telling the story of his being an eyewitness to one of the most well-known photos taken during the war, that of General Douglas MacArthur as he waded ashore in the Philippines (“I shall return!”).An advocate for Veterans his entire life, Chris was a life member of the American Legion, the Veterans of Foreign Wars and a founding member of the Italian American War Veterans Peters Purcell Post #21, where he continued serving as Post Commander until his passing. He participated in many city and area services honoring Veterans including the monthly Honor a Deceased Veteran ceremony, where he led all those present in singing “Amazing Grace” and “God Bless America.” Chris was inducted into the 43rd NYS Senate District’s Veterans Hall of Fame in 2015. As a member of the Mechanicville Veterans Council, Chris was a strong advocate for the Veterans Monument, recently relocated to Talmadge Park and enhanced with landscaping and engraved bricks further honoring our Veterans.In addition to his numerous Veterans’ activities, Chris also volunteered his time to the community. He was a member of the Board of Commissioners of the Mechanicville Housing Authority for over 30 years, with over 10 of those as chairman. He was a volunteer timekeeper for the MHS boys’ basketball teams for over 65 years. In 2016, Chris was inducted as a community contributor into the inaugural class of the Mechanicville High School Athletic Hall of Fame. He was a member of the Church of the Assumption Choir for many years and could also be heard singing solo at many church and social functions.Chris retired after 30 years as a member of the Saratoga County Board of Supervisors, where he represented the City of Mechanicville. In addition, he was a Prudential Insurance Agent for 29 years and, prior to that, was employed for 15 years by the B&M Railroad.Chris is survived by his children Christina (Tina) Sgambati and Bill Pickett, Patrick (Brut) and Pam Camarota Sgambati and David and Mary Gierach Sgambati. In addition to his children, Chris took great pride in his grandchildren Kristen (Dan) Bobear, Kasey Pickett (Don) Trombley, Brad Sgambati (Megan), Patrick, Marianne, Jamie and Christopher Sgambati. His great grandchildren Daniel, William and Thomas Bobear and Gavin and Samuel Trombley and Lena Sgambati. He is also survived by his sister Theresa Sgambati and in-laws Opal Sgambati, Albert Giamei and Charles Verdile and many cherished nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.In addition to his beloved wife, Lucy, and his parents, Chris was also predeceased by siblings Frances, Betty, Pat and John Sgambati, Carm Izzo, Clara Ponzillo, Dr. Stephen Sgambati Sr., and Millie Finelli.We express our gratitude and appreciation to his nephew Dr. Stephen Sgambati Jr., and Dr. Robert Benton. We would also like to thank our special friends and family members for supporting us and helping us care for our father.Friends and family are invited to gather at All Saints on the Hudson Church, 121 No. Main St., Mechanicville, from 4-7 pm on Tuesday, November 19. A mass of Christian burial will be held on Wednesday, November 20, at 10 am at the church with burial to follow at the Saratoga National Cemetery.For those wishing to remember our dad in a special way, donations can be made to All Saints on the Hudson Parish, 52 William Street, Mechanicville, or the Mechanicville Veterans Council, 427 So. Main Street, Mechanicville, in memory of Christopher Sgambati. http://www.lastingmemories.com/christopher-sgambati
Published in The Saratogian on Nov. 19, 2019