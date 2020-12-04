Florida-Clark Mills Brink, 89, of Sarasota, Florida, formerly of Garden City, New York, and Saratoga Springs, New York, passed away at Sarasota Memorial Hospital on October 19, 2020 due to complications from Covid-19. He was a resident of The Glenridge on Palmer Ranch, a continuing care community in Sarasota. He was born July 2, 1931 in Washington, D.C., grew up in Falls Church, Virginia and was the son of Seleta Sanders Brink and Wellington Brink. From 1943-1944, Clark served as a Page in the U.S. Senate, and attended the Capital Page School. He graduated from Phillips Andover Academy in Andover, MA in 1949; from Dartmouth College, Hanover, NH with a B.A. in 1953, and received an MBA from Amos Tuck School of Business in 1954. Clark had a successful marketing career in New York City, working for Lever Brothers Product Management 1954-1964. He then worked for William Esty (advertising) as VP Account Supervisor 1964-1969; Cunningham & Walsh Advertising -SVP Account Management Supervisor 1969-1979, and Sara Lee Popsicle Division - VP Marketing and Sales 1979 -1983. Clark was a creative thinker, whose ideas sparkled in the advertising world. One of his favorite advertising successes was creating “It’s not nice to fool Mother Nature” for Chiffon Margarine. He then decided to take a different path, and became owner/operator of 8 McDonald’s franchises in the Saratoga Springs, NY area from 1983 until 2005. He also became involved with Ronald McDonald House, and was President of the Albany chapter 1990-1993 and it became one of his favorite charities. He was married 42 years to Cynthia Cadwell, who died in 1997 after a courageous fight with ovarian cancer. They had three children: Cynthia, Clark and Christine. He then married Linda Hellmich in 1999 who died of ALS in January of 2019. Clark will be forever remembered for the example he set, his support and love for his family and friends, his love of life and travel, his integrity, strength of character, courage, decency, his generosity, his wonderful sense of humor and his warm and ready smile. He was a deep thinker, and never made a snap judgement about problems or people. He was very loved and was taken from us way too soon. He is survived by his life partner, Carlotta Parsons; his daughter Cynthia Brink and her spouse, Emily Woo Yamasaki of New York City; his son, Clark W. Brink and his fiancée, Paula Schewe of Saratoga Springs, NY; his daughter Christine Le Sueur and her husband Philip Le Sueur of Garden City, NY; as well as six grandchildren; Stephen and Andrew Brink, and Philip, Amanda, Jennifer, Robert, and his wife Blew (Sirinthip) Le Sueur. As Robert’s grandfather, Clark was proud to be the elder in the marriage of Robert and Blew in their traditional Lana Thai wedding in Chiang Mai, Thailand, in January of this year. Due to Covid 19, a private internment took place at Goodridge Cemetery. Clark’s family asked you to consider a donation to the Glenridge Charitable Foundation, 7333 Scotland Way, Sarasota, FL 34238-8556; Ronald McDonald House, 139 S. Lake Ave., Albany, NY 12208; or to a charity of your choice
. http://www.lastingmemories.com/clark-mills-brink